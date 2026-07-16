UK to Impose Overnight Curfews for Teen Social Media Users
(MENAFN) Britain unveiled sweeping new online safety measures Thursday, announcing default overnight curfews and restrictions on addictive design features for 16- and 17-year-olds using social media platforms.
Under the plan, social media apps will automatically impose a midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew for users in that age bracket. Engagement-driving features — including autoplay videos and endlessly personalized content feeds — will also be switched off as the default setting.
The move builds on the government's earlier decision to bar children under 16 from social media entirely, a ban set to take effect in spring 2027.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the measures respond directly to feedback gathered during a public consultation, in which parents and teenagers sent "a clear message" that older adolescents still need protection from "the most addictive online features that can have a harmful impact on their wellbeing."
Beyond social media, officials are also drawing up additional safeguards for children's use of artificial intelligence tools. Those plans include mandatory usage breaks for users under 18 and potential curbs on chatbots found to dispense dangerous, misleading, or unverified mental health guidance.
The government intends to bring the first set of social media regulations before Parliament by year's end, with the full package of restrictions scheduled to take effect in spring 2027.
Under the plan, social media apps will automatically impose a midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew for users in that age bracket. Engagement-driving features — including autoplay videos and endlessly personalized content feeds — will also be switched off as the default setting.
The move builds on the government's earlier decision to bar children under 16 from social media entirely, a ban set to take effect in spring 2027.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the measures respond directly to feedback gathered during a public consultation, in which parents and teenagers sent "a clear message" that older adolescents still need protection from "the most addictive online features that can have a harmful impact on their wellbeing."
Beyond social media, officials are also drawing up additional safeguards for children's use of artificial intelligence tools. Those plans include mandatory usage breaks for users under 18 and potential curbs on chatbots found to dispense dangerous, misleading, or unverified mental health guidance.
The government intends to bring the first set of social media regulations before Parliament by year's end, with the full package of restrictions scheduled to take effect in spring 2027.
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