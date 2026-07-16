Hunter Hires Lori Ruggiero To Lead Corporate Comms
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Hunter has hired Lori Ruggiero as managing director to lead its corporate communications practice, part of the agency's continued investment in expanding the business.
At Hunter, Ruggiero will oversee the agency's corporate communications practice, working with clients on corporate reputation, executive communications, financial communications and crisis management, while helping to expand its corporate and B2B communications offering.
Ruggiero joins from 5WPR, where she most recently served as managing partner and executive VP, overseeing the firm's corporate and B2B communications business. During her six-plus years at the agency, she also led its corporate and tech/B2B practices, along with its media training and crisis communications programs.
Before moving into agency leadership, Ruggiero spent more than 16 years as a television news producer at NBC, CNN, Fox Business, ESPN and Al Jazeera America, earning two Peabody Awards and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award.
At Hunter, Ruggiero will oversee the agency's corporate communications practice, working with clients on corporate reputation, executive communications, financial communications and crisis management, while helping to expand its corporate and B2B communications offering.
Ruggiero joins from 5WPR, where she most recently served as managing partner and executive VP, overseeing the firm's corporate and B2B communications business. During her six-plus years at the agency, she also led its corporate and tech/B2B practices, along with its media training and crisis communications programs.
Before moving into agency leadership, Ruggiero spent more than 16 years as a television news producer at NBC, CNN, Fox Business, ESPN and Al Jazeera America, earning two Peabody Awards and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award.
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