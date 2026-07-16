Uber to Acquire Delivery Hero in USD14.8B Cash Deal
(MENAFN) Uber announced Thursday it will pay cash to acquire German food delivery giant Delivery Hero, in a deal that values the company at $14.8 billion.
The US ride-hailing and delivery company is offering €41.50 ($47.60) per share, putting the transaction's worth at $13.7 billion once Uber's earlier stake purchases are factored in.
The takeover would push Uber's combined mobility and delivery footprint into 99 markets worldwide, with pro forma gross bookings across both businesses reaching $236 billion in 2025.
Under the deal, Uber would absorb Delivery Hero operations spanning 50 markets that together booked $42 billion in gross transactions last year. Those assets include South Korea's Baedal Minjok, Saudi Arabia's HungerStation, along with Talabat, PedidosYa and a number of Glovo units.
In a parallel move, Delivery Hero struck a separate agreement to offload businesses in 14 other markets to New York-based SSW Partners for roughly $1.6 billion. That divestment package covers Türkiye's Yemeksepeti, Foodora's operations across Austria, Czechia, Norway and Sweden, Greece's efood, Cyprus' Foody, and additional Glovo and PedidosYa holdings.
Uber said the acquisition would nearly double its overlap markets — regions where it runs both mobility and delivery services — climbing from 34 to 58.
Delivery Hero's management and supervisory boards have thrown unanimous support behind the offer and plan to formally recommend it to shareholders.
Prosus, holder of roughly 17% of Delivery Hero, has already committed to tendering its shares — a move that hands Uber an economic interest of about 53% before the offer period even concludes.
The deal still hinges on clearing a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, along with regulatory sign-off.
Uber said it plans to fund the purchase through a mix of existing cash reserves and fresh debt, backed by a committed bridge facility worth roughly €14 billion.
As part of the arrangement, the company has committed to keeping Delivery Hero's Berlin headquarters and staff in place through at least 2029, while pouring €2 billion into German operations over the next five years.
Closing is targeted for the second half of 2027.
The US ride-hailing and delivery company is offering €41.50 ($47.60) per share, putting the transaction's worth at $13.7 billion once Uber's earlier stake purchases are factored in.
The takeover would push Uber's combined mobility and delivery footprint into 99 markets worldwide, with pro forma gross bookings across both businesses reaching $236 billion in 2025.
Under the deal, Uber would absorb Delivery Hero operations spanning 50 markets that together booked $42 billion in gross transactions last year. Those assets include South Korea's Baedal Minjok, Saudi Arabia's HungerStation, along with Talabat, PedidosYa and a number of Glovo units.
In a parallel move, Delivery Hero struck a separate agreement to offload businesses in 14 other markets to New York-based SSW Partners for roughly $1.6 billion. That divestment package covers Türkiye's Yemeksepeti, Foodora's operations across Austria, Czechia, Norway and Sweden, Greece's efood, Cyprus' Foody, and additional Glovo and PedidosYa holdings.
Uber said the acquisition would nearly double its overlap markets — regions where it runs both mobility and delivery services — climbing from 34 to 58.
Delivery Hero's management and supervisory boards have thrown unanimous support behind the offer and plan to formally recommend it to shareholders.
Prosus, holder of roughly 17% of Delivery Hero, has already committed to tendering its shares — a move that hands Uber an economic interest of about 53% before the offer period even concludes.
The deal still hinges on clearing a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, along with regulatory sign-off.
Uber said it plans to fund the purchase through a mix of existing cash reserves and fresh debt, backed by a committed bridge facility worth roughly €14 billion.
As part of the arrangement, the company has committed to keeping Delivery Hero's Berlin headquarters and staff in place through at least 2029, while pouring €2 billion into German operations over the next five years.
Closing is targeted for the second half of 2027.
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