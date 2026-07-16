Banzai Appoints David Abrams, Wyatt Jozwowski To Lead Createstudio Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) David Abrams Named General Manager and Wyatt Jozwowski Named VP of Product for CreateStudio Business Unit

SEATTLE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Demio co-founders David Abrams and Wyatt Jozwowski are re-joining Banzai to lead its CreateStudio business unit. Mr. Abrams and Mr. Jozwowski were previously co-founders of Demio and both held roles at the Company following its acquisition of Demio.

Mr. Abrams joins as General Manager of the CreateStudio business, and Mr. Jozwowski joins as Vice President of Product for CreateStudio. Both Abrams and Jozwowski, bringing proven leadership, co-founder vision, go-to-market experience, and deep domain expertise to the CreateStudio business and product line.

"David and Wyatt bring complementary strengths,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai.“David's market vision and go-to-market execution, paired with Wyatt's focus on product and design excellence. Their success at Demio speaks for itself, and we're thrilled to be working with them again. Together they give CreateStudio the complete leadership team it needs as it navigates the future of AI video.”

David Abrams added, "Wyatt and I have spent our careers building products people actually love to use and 5 years after the Demio acquisition...that hasn't changed. What's different now is the opportunity in front of us. AI video editing is moving fast and CreateStudio is positioned to lead it. We're coming back to Banzai now because we believe in this vision, and we're ready to roll up our sleeves and build something incredible again, together."

Wyatt Jozwowski added,“Video has changed more in the last few months than I ever expected because of AI, and it's opening the door to compete with legacy editors in a way that just wasn't possible before. I couldn't be more excited about that. David and I have built together before, and I genuinely believe we're the right team to take this on with CreateStudio.”

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at . For investors, please visit banzai.

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Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer, Banzai

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Senior Director Financial Reporting, Banzai

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