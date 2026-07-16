Markets Split as Cool US Inflation Meets Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Global markets delivered a mixed performance Thursday, as cooler-than-forecast US inflation data lifted risk appetite even as geopolitical strain and a steep selloff in Asian tech shares kept gains in check.
Both US consumer and producer price figures landed below forecasts, bolstering bets that the Federal Reserve may hold off on any near-term rate hike.
Still, caution gripped investors after US Central Command confirmed a second round of strikes on Iranian military assets it said were being used to threaten shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its retaliatory strikes were designed to dismantle US infrastructure across the region.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh suggested that surging investment in artificial intelligence could stoke short-term price pressures without necessarily fueling longer-term inflation. He called the latest inflation figures encouraging but cautioned that current data still offers an incomplete picture of underlying price trends.
New York Fed President John Williams said inflation looks to have peaked and should ease gradually from here, while Fed Governor Lisa Cook signaled she stood ready to act should disinflation lose momentum. The Fed's Beige Book, meanwhile, showed economic activity growing at a mild-to-moderate clip across most of the country.
The International Monetary Fund said weaker demand, rising output and drawn-down inventories had so far kept oil prices from spiking further amid the Middle East conflict — but warned that most of those cushioning factors have now been used up.
On the trading floor, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.56%. Brent crude slid 1.3% to $83.70 a barrel, the US Dollar Index ticked up 0.1% to 100.5, and gold eased 0.7% to $4,031 an ounce.
Wall Street closed higher Wednesday, buoyed by the softer inflation reading and a strong batch of corporate earnings. Morgan Stanley posted second-quarter net income of $5.6 billion, up 58% from a year earlier, with revenue climbing 27% to $21.3 billion; its shares edged up 0.4%. BlackRock jumped 6.6% on stronger-than-expected results, while PayPal soared 17.2% on news that Stripe and Advent International had jointly submitted a takeover bid. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.29%, the S&P 500 rose 0.38% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.62%.
European markets were choppier, as Middle East jitters offset a weak eurozone industrial output reading, which fell 0.2% month-over-month and 1.2% year-over-year in May. France's CAC 40 rose 0.19%, while Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.13%, Germany's DAX dropped 0.59% and Italy's FTSE MIB fell 0.85%.
Asian markets bore the brunt of the selling, hit hardest by a tech-sector rout. SK Hynix tumbled 12% and Samsung Electronics slid 8.6% — even after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported second-quarter net profit of $21.9 billion, beating expectations of $19.3 billion. The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, its first hike in three and a half years, pointing to persistent inflation and the need to shore up the won. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.6%, South Korea's Kospi plunged 6.8% and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index bucked the trend, rising 1.9%.
Both US consumer and producer price figures landed below forecasts, bolstering bets that the Federal Reserve may hold off on any near-term rate hike.
Still, caution gripped investors after US Central Command confirmed a second round of strikes on Iranian military assets it said were being used to threaten shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its retaliatory strikes were designed to dismantle US infrastructure across the region.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh suggested that surging investment in artificial intelligence could stoke short-term price pressures without necessarily fueling longer-term inflation. He called the latest inflation figures encouraging but cautioned that current data still offers an incomplete picture of underlying price trends.
New York Fed President John Williams said inflation looks to have peaked and should ease gradually from here, while Fed Governor Lisa Cook signaled she stood ready to act should disinflation lose momentum. The Fed's Beige Book, meanwhile, showed economic activity growing at a mild-to-moderate clip across most of the country.
The International Monetary Fund said weaker demand, rising output and drawn-down inventories had so far kept oil prices from spiking further amid the Middle East conflict — but warned that most of those cushioning factors have now been used up.
On the trading floor, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.56%. Brent crude slid 1.3% to $83.70 a barrel, the US Dollar Index ticked up 0.1% to 100.5, and gold eased 0.7% to $4,031 an ounce.
Wall Street closed higher Wednesday, buoyed by the softer inflation reading and a strong batch of corporate earnings. Morgan Stanley posted second-quarter net income of $5.6 billion, up 58% from a year earlier, with revenue climbing 27% to $21.3 billion; its shares edged up 0.4%. BlackRock jumped 6.6% on stronger-than-expected results, while PayPal soared 17.2% on news that Stripe and Advent International had jointly submitted a takeover bid. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.29%, the S&P 500 rose 0.38% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.62%.
European markets were choppier, as Middle East jitters offset a weak eurozone industrial output reading, which fell 0.2% month-over-month and 1.2% year-over-year in May. France's CAC 40 rose 0.19%, while Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.13%, Germany's DAX dropped 0.59% and Italy's FTSE MIB fell 0.85%.
Asian markets bore the brunt of the selling, hit hardest by a tech-sector rout. SK Hynix tumbled 12% and Samsung Electronics slid 8.6% — even after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported second-quarter net profit of $21.9 billion, beating expectations of $19.3 billion. The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, its first hike in three and a half years, pointing to persistent inflation and the need to shore up the won. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.6%, South Korea's Kospi plunged 6.8% and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.8%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index bucked the trend, rising 1.9%.
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