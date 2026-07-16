Government School Teacher Suspended For Asking Female Students To Undress In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Sawai Madhopur, July 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, a female teacher of the Government Senior Secondary School has been suspended for allegedly asking female students of classes 9 to 11, to strip in order to conduct a search after finding some money missing from her purse.

The school is located in Liwali village in Bamanwas sub-division of the district.

Panic spread through the village when the terrified students returned home and recounted their ordeal to their families.

By Wednesday morning, a large number of outraged parents and villagers had gathered outside the school and locked the main gate, staging a massive protest.

The incident took place when a senior teacher, Saraswati Meena, could not find a specific amount of money in her purse. She suspected students from classes 9 to 11 and, under the guise of an investigation, forced them to undress for a search.

Upon receiving news of the commotion, Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO) Pratibha Meena immediately arrived at the spot, gathered details of the incident from the aggrieved students, and apprised higher authorities of the situation.

Based on a report by the CBeO, the Joint Director of School Education (Bharatpur Division) has suspended the concerned teacher.

Additionally, the school's vocational education instructor, Vandana Sharma, has been relieved of her duties and returned to the service-providing company.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's School Education Department is continuously monitoring government schools at the grassroots level to ensure student safety and provide a quality learning environment.

As part of this initiative, Rajesh Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary (School Education), conducted surprise inspections of several government schools in Jaipur and Dausa districts on Wednesday, reviewing building quality, academic arrangements and infrastructural facilities.

He said the dilapidated condition of school buildings poses a serious threat to student safety.

Students should be immediately shifted away from unsafe structures, and buildings declared dilapidated must be demolished without delay.

Damaged buildings, Yadav added, should be repaired promptly to ensure they are safe for use.

He also directed government officials to ensure regular digital monitoring of private schools through the Rajshala Sambalan app and to strengthen the assessment of academic quality.

Emphasising the need to increase enrolment in government schools, he said that no child should remain out of school.