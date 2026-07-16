US Military Reviews Possible Cuba Operations Amid Ongoing Tensions
(MENAFN) The US military has been assessing various potential scenarios involving Cuba, including a possible large-scale airborne operation involving thousands of American troops, according to reports.
The discussions reportedly include a plan for an army-led air assault that would be carried out by the 101st Airborne Division, which is the only US military unit specifically trained for that type of mission.
Officials familiar with the planning emphasized that reviewing possible operations does not indicate that President Donald Trump or the Pentagon has made a decision to launch military action against Cuba.
Reports noted that any potential intervention would present significant difficulties, particularly as substantial US military resources remain committed to operations related to Iran.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has continued to support a diplomatic approach aimed at encouraging a transition toward a technocratic government in Cuba that would implement economic reforms. However, those efforts have reportedly made limited progress despite increased US financial pressure targeting Cuba’s military and its business conglomerate, GAESA.
The discussions reportedly include a plan for an army-led air assault that would be carried out by the 101st Airborne Division, which is the only US military unit specifically trained for that type of mission.
Officials familiar with the planning emphasized that reviewing possible operations does not indicate that President Donald Trump or the Pentagon has made a decision to launch military action against Cuba.
Reports noted that any potential intervention would present significant difficulties, particularly as substantial US military resources remain committed to operations related to Iran.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has continued to support a diplomatic approach aimed at encouraging a transition toward a technocratic government in Cuba that would implement economic reforms. However, those efforts have reportedly made limited progress despite increased US financial pressure targeting Cuba’s military and its business conglomerate, GAESA.
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