Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Closure Will Continue Until US Meets Conditions
(MENAFN) Iran announced early Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless the United States agrees to Tehran’s requirements for reopening the strategically important maritime route.
According to reports, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akrami-Nia said that the waterway could only be reopened after authority over the strait is placed under Iran’s control.
He stated that Washington must fulfill the conditions outlined in last month’s framework peace agreement, stop what he described as hostile actions, and accept Iran’s regulations regarding operations in the strait.
Akrami-Nia also said that ongoing US military operations would not pressure Tehran into reopening the vital passage.
The comments came after another series of explosions was reported in multiple Iranian cities, following an announcement by the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) that it had carried out further strikes inside Iran.
CENTCOM said the operations targeted Iranian military capabilities that it claimed were connected to threats against vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important trade routes.
According to reports, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akrami-Nia said that the waterway could only be reopened after authority over the strait is placed under Iran’s control.
He stated that Washington must fulfill the conditions outlined in last month’s framework peace agreement, stop what he described as hostile actions, and accept Iran’s regulations regarding operations in the strait.
Akrami-Nia also said that ongoing US military operations would not pressure Tehran into reopening the vital passage.
The comments came after another series of explosions was reported in multiple Iranian cities, following an announcement by the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) that it had carried out further strikes inside Iran.
CENTCOM said the operations targeted Iranian military capabilities that it claimed were connected to threats against vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important trade routes.
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