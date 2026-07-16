Sedifly Brings Its Mission For Accessible College Admissions Guidance To Singapore's Youth Leadership Conversation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Singapore-based EdTech firm joined more than 1,200 youths at the Young PAP 40th Anniversary Conference, where discussions centered on widening access and opportunities for Singaporean youths

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sedifly, a Singapore-based EdTech firm working to make quality university admissions guidance more accessible to students regardless of background, was invited to be an exhibitor at the Young PAP 40th Anniversary Conference held on July 4, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands.









" It="" was="" meaningful="" to="" be="" part="" of="" a="" conversation="" centered="" on="" empowering="" and="" encouraging="" youths,"="" said="" Mr.="" Joash="" Lee,="" Founder="" and="" CEO="" of="" Sedifly.="" "This="" resonates="" with="" what="" we="" do="" every="" day="" -="" helping="" students,="" regardless="" of="" background,="" get="" the="" guidance="" they="" need="" to="" pursue="" their="" college="" and="" career="" goals="" with="" />





Guest-of-Honor, PAP Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, also spoke about the importance of renewing the party with "people with different experiences, perspectives, and ideas."

The event marked the launch of two initiatives by the party's youth wing: the Young PAP Academy, a leadership and mentorship platform, and the YP 40 Under 40 Action Fellowship, supporting young changemakers with seed funding for community projects.

For Sedifly, these themes echo values the firm has long championed in its own work - particularly the idea that access to good guidance and mentorship should not be determined by a student's background or circumstances.





Given the alignment between Young PAP's newly launched youth development initiatives and Sedifly's mission, the firm looks forward to exploring future areas of collaboration, including educational workshops, university admissions guidance, and career readiness programs.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:









