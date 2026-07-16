Houthis Announce Resumption of Flights at Sanaa Airport After Strike
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group announced on Wednesday that Sanaa International Airport had returned to full operation following an airstrike carried out earlier this week by forces loyal to the internationally recognized government.
The statement was issued by Mohammed Quhaim, the transport and public works minister in the Houthi-controlled administration, according to reports from the group’s media outlet.
A senior Houthi political figure, Ali Al-Emad, said earlier on Wednesday that efforts were underway to restore the airport’s facilities, while emphasizing that the group intended to maintain air services operating from the airport.
Tensions in Yemen have intensified after the internationally recognized government said its forces targeted a runway at Sanaa International Airport, accusing the Houthis of preventing Yemeni aircraft from landing while permitting an Iranian aircraft to arrive “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”
The statement was issued by Mohammed Quhaim, the transport and public works minister in the Houthi-controlled administration, according to reports from the group’s media outlet.
A senior Houthi political figure, Ali Al-Emad, said earlier on Wednesday that efforts were underway to restore the airport’s facilities, while emphasizing that the group intended to maintain air services operating from the airport.
Tensions in Yemen have intensified after the internationally recognized government said its forces targeted a runway at Sanaa International Airport, accusing the Houthis of preventing Yemeni aircraft from landing while permitting an Iranian aircraft to arrive “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”
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