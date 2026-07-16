Israel Enacts New Judicial Reform Targeting Legal Adviser’s Authority
(MENAFN) Israel’s parliament approved on Wednesday a new law that limits the authority of the government’s legal adviser, marking another major step in the judicial reform agenda supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.
The legislation passed its second and final readings with a vote of 61 in favor and 51 against, according to reports.
Under the newly approved measure, legal opinions issued by the attorney general, who currently serves as the government’s top legal adviser, will no longer be considered mandatory.
Instead, they will be treated as recommendations, allowing the government to proceed without being bound by them.
Reports also indicated that the law separates the attorney general’s current duties into two independent roles. One official will provide legal advice to the government and represent the state in civil matters, while another position of prosecutor general will be responsible solely for criminal investigations and public prosecution.
The legislation passed its second and final readings with a vote of 61 in favor and 51 against, according to reports.
Under the newly approved measure, legal opinions issued by the attorney general, who currently serves as the government’s top legal adviser, will no longer be considered mandatory.
Instead, they will be treated as recommendations, allowing the government to proceed without being bound by them.
Reports also indicated that the law separates the attorney general’s current duties into two independent roles. One official will provide legal advice to the government and represent the state in civil matters, while another position of prosecutor general will be responsible solely for criminal investigations and public prosecution.
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