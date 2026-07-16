Fire At Child Welfare Facility Near Algiers Leaves Elven Dead, Ninteen Injured
(MENAFN) A fire at a child welfare institution near Algeria’s capital, Algiers, killed at least 11 people and injured 19 others on Thursday, according to the country’s Civil Protection authority.
In a statement, the authority said firefighters were still working to bring the blaze under control at the care facility located in the Mohammadia district, east of Algiers.
A preliminary assessment confirmed that the death toll had risen to 11, while 19 people sustained injuries in the incident.
Among those injured, 10 suffered burns of different levels of severity, two experienced breathing problems due to smoke inhalation, and seven were treated after suffering shock.
The authority added that five people with disabilities were evacuated from the facility and moved to a secure location.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
In a statement, the authority said firefighters were still working to bring the blaze under control at the care facility located in the Mohammadia district, east of Algiers.
A preliminary assessment confirmed that the death toll had risen to 11, while 19 people sustained injuries in the incident.
Among those injured, 10 suffered burns of different levels of severity, two experienced breathing problems due to smoke inhalation, and seven were treated after suffering shock.
The authority added that five people with disabilities were evacuated from the facility and moved to a secure location.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
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