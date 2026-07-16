Lebanon Receives Soldier’s Remains After Months of Israeli Detention
(MENAFN) The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday that it had received the remains of a soldier who was killed and whose body had been held by the Israeli military for nearly three months.
In a statement, the army said the remains of Patrick Bakarian were handed over through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). It added that Bakarian had been missing since April 19 and that investigations determined he was killed by Israeli forces, after which his body was retained.
The handover came as Lebanon and Israel completed a sixth round of direct negotiations in Rome on Wednesday, with the talks aimed at addressing ongoing Israeli attacks against Lebanon.
According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli military actions in Lebanon since March 2 have resulted in at least 4,324 deaths, 12,223 injuries, and the displacement of more than one million people.
Israel continues to maintain control over several areas in southern Lebanon, including locations that have been occupied for decades as well as territories taken during the 2023-2024 conflict.
In a statement, the army said the remains of Patrick Bakarian were handed over through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). It added that Bakarian had been missing since April 19 and that investigations determined he was killed by Israeli forces, after which his body was retained.
The handover came as Lebanon and Israel completed a sixth round of direct negotiations in Rome on Wednesday, with the talks aimed at addressing ongoing Israeli attacks against Lebanon.
According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli military actions in Lebanon since March 2 have resulted in at least 4,324 deaths, 12,223 injuries, and the displacement of more than one million people.
Israel continues to maintain control over several areas in southern Lebanon, including locations that have been occupied for decades as well as territories taken during the 2023-2024 conflict.
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