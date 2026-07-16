Yemeni Forces Repel Houthi Assault in Northern Province
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army announced on Wednesday that it had successfully thwarted an attack launched by Houthi fighters against its military positions in Al-Jawf province, located in northern Yemen.
According to reports, the assault targeted army positions along the Qanaw front in the eastern part of Al-Jawf province. The army stated that its forces inflicted casualties and caused damage to Houthi military equipment, prompting the attackers to withdraw from the area.
Al-Jawf, which shares a border with southern Saudi Arabia, remains divided between territories controlled by the internationally recognized government and areas held by the Houthis.
No immediate response from the Houthi group was reported regarding the army’s claims.
Earlier this week, the Yemeni government said its forces had carried out a strike on the runway at Sanaa International Airport after accusing the Houthis of blocking Yemeni aircraft from landing while permitting an Iranian aircraft to enter “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”
According to reports, the assault targeted army positions along the Qanaw front in the eastern part of Al-Jawf province. The army stated that its forces inflicted casualties and caused damage to Houthi military equipment, prompting the attackers to withdraw from the area.
Al-Jawf, which shares a border with southern Saudi Arabia, remains divided between territories controlled by the internationally recognized government and areas held by the Houthis.
No immediate response from the Houthi group was reported regarding the army’s claims.
Earlier this week, the Yemeni government said its forces had carried out a strike on the runway at Sanaa International Airport after accusing the Houthis of blocking Yemeni aircraft from landing while permitting an Iranian aircraft to enter “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”
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