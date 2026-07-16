Whiskas Introduces Adult Cat Food Ocean Fish 3Kg To Support Everyday Feline Nutrition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Whiskas Adult Cat Food Ocean Fish 3kg is developed to meet the daily nutritional needs of adult cats. It contains high-quality protein to help maintain lean muscles, essential vitamins and minerals to support the immune system, and a balanced blend of nutrients that promotes healthy skin, a shiny coat, and strong bones. The crunchy kibble texture also helps support dental health by reducing plaque buildup during chewing.
Suitable for everyday feeding, the 3kg pack offers a convenient and economical choice for cat owners looking to provide consistent, high-quality nutrition. The ocean fish flavor is crafted to appeal to cats while delivering a balanced diet that supports an active and healthy lifestyle.
Whiskas remains committed to providing trusted pet nutrition products that help cats thrive through every stage of life.
Suitable for everyday feeding, the 3kg pack offers a convenient and economical choice for cat owners looking to provide consistent, high-quality nutrition. The ocean fish flavor is crafted to appeal to cats while delivering a balanced diet that supports an active and healthy lifestyle.
Whiskas remains committed to providing trusted pet nutrition products that help cats thrive through every stage of life.
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