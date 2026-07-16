STUDDS Accessories Ltd. Launches The Trooper Trail Helmet In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th July 2026: STUDDS Accessories Ltd., one of the world's leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturers, has launched the STUDDS Trooper Trail in India, the seventh decor edition of the Trooper- the company's flagship full-face flip-up (modular) helmet range. The new Trail edition introduces a contemporary, adventure-inspired design language, the latest marker of STUDDS' continuous investment in design innovation, while retaining the proven modular functionality, rider comfort and safety features that have made the Trooper one of the company's most successful helmets.
Designed for riders who appreciate bold styling without compromising on practicality, the Trooper Trail combines sharp geometric graphics with vibrant colour highlights that create a sense of movement and energy. The new decal has been developed to appeal equally to daily commuters and touring enthusiasts looking for a helmet that complements modern motorcycles and riding gear.
A Fresh Graphic Identity: The Trooper Trail
The Trooper Trail introduces an all-new design identity for the series, built around sharp, angular line-work and layered diagonal graphics that sweep across the shell from crown to chin bar. The contouring is designed to read as a single, continuous graphic from every angle rather than a flat applied decal, giving the helmet a more sculpted, directional look inspired by trail and adventure riding.
Each of the six colourways is offered in a dual Gloss/Matt finish, letting riders choose between a high-shine base or a stealthier matte look. The standout of the range is the Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue variant, finished in a colour-shift paint that shifts between teal and blue depending on the light and viewing angle - a first for the Trooper series and in line with the colour-shift finishes gaining popularity in automotive and lifestyle design. The remaining colours pair neutral shell tones with high-contrast accents red, orange or fluorescent yellow – for a distinctive, high-visibility road presence. The Trail decal marks the Trooper's seventh graphic edition, underscoring STUDDS' continued investment in design as a key differentiator for its flagship modular helmet range, alongside the platform's established safety and comfort credentials.
Commenting on the launch of the STUDDS Trooper Trail, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana – Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said,“Trooper has remained one of our strongest offerings in the modular helmet category. With the introduction of the Trail decor, we are expanding the family further with a design that reflects the spirit of exploration and everyday riding alike. Riders today seek products that combine safety, functionality and distinctive styling. Trooper Trail has been developed to deliver exactly that while continuing the trusted performance of the Trooper series.”
Full-Face Flip-Up Design for Everyday Versatility
The helmet features STUDDS' full-face flip-up modular design, allowing riders to conveniently lift the chin bar during short stops while enjoying the protection of a full-face helmet during rides. The design is equally suited for daily commuting and long-distance touring.
High-Impact Protection and Certified Safety
Constructed using a high-impact ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) outer shell and regulated density EPS liner, the Trooper Trail is engineered to effectively absorb and distribute impact energy. The helmet is certified under ISI (BIS) standards as well as DOT certification, reflecting STUDDS' commitment to internationally benchmarked rider safety.
Hypoallergenic Replaceable Liner for Long-Ride Comfort
The model comes equipped with a hypoallergenic replaceable inner liner that enhances rider comfort while maintaining hygiene during extended usage.
Removable and Replaceable Lower Trim
The removable lower trim simplifies maintenance while helping preserve the helmet's appearance over prolonged use.
Quick Release Visor Mechanics
A quick-release visor mechanism allows effortless visor removal and installation without tools. The scratch-resistant visor ensures lasting optical clarity during everyday riding.
UV Resistant Paint Finish
The UV-resistant paint finish helps preserve the richness of the graphics and colour combinations, ensuring the helmet retains its appearance over extended exposure to sunlight.
Quick Release Chin Strap and Stainless-Steel Buckle
The helmet features a quick-release chin strap for ease of use along with a stainless-steel rust-proof buckle for reliable fastening.
Price and Availability
STUDDS Trooper Trail is available in Medium, Large and Extra-Large sizes across six colour variants at an MRP of ₹2,125 (inclusive of all taxes). The helmet is available through authorised STUDDS dealers, exclusive STUDDS outlets and the brand's official online store.
About Studds Accessories Limited
We are the largest two-wheeler helmets player in India in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2023 and also the world's largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in Calendar Year 2024 (Source: CARE Report). We are an established manufacturer with nearly five decades of experience. Our Manufacturing Facilities I, II and III have a combined annualized capacity of producing 9.04 million units. We sold around 7.10 million helmets in Fiscal 2024. Our 'SMK' brand was launched in 2016 and is being successfully sold in India and exported to overseas markets (Source: CARE Report). Both of our brands, namely, Studds and SMK, have been marketed and sold in more than 70 countries as of December 31, 2024.
Designed for riders who appreciate bold styling without compromising on practicality, the Trooper Trail combines sharp geometric graphics with vibrant colour highlights that create a sense of movement and energy. The new decal has been developed to appeal equally to daily commuters and touring enthusiasts looking for a helmet that complements modern motorcycles and riding gear.
A Fresh Graphic Identity: The Trooper Trail
The Trooper Trail introduces an all-new design identity for the series, built around sharp, angular line-work and layered diagonal graphics that sweep across the shell from crown to chin bar. The contouring is designed to read as a single, continuous graphic from every angle rather than a flat applied decal, giving the helmet a more sculpted, directional look inspired by trail and adventure riding.
Each of the six colourways is offered in a dual Gloss/Matt finish, letting riders choose between a high-shine base or a stealthier matte look. The standout of the range is the Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue variant, finished in a colour-shift paint that shifts between teal and blue depending on the light and viewing angle - a first for the Trooper series and in line with the colour-shift finishes gaining popularity in automotive and lifestyle design. The remaining colours pair neutral shell tones with high-contrast accents red, orange or fluorescent yellow – for a distinctive, high-visibility road presence. The Trail decal marks the Trooper's seventh graphic edition, underscoring STUDDS' continued investment in design as a key differentiator for its flagship modular helmet range, alongside the platform's established safety and comfort credentials.
Commenting on the launch of the STUDDS Trooper Trail, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana – Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said,“Trooper has remained one of our strongest offerings in the modular helmet category. With the introduction of the Trail decor, we are expanding the family further with a design that reflects the spirit of exploration and everyday riding alike. Riders today seek products that combine safety, functionality and distinctive styling. Trooper Trail has been developed to deliver exactly that while continuing the trusted performance of the Trooper series.”
Full-Face Flip-Up Design for Everyday Versatility
The helmet features STUDDS' full-face flip-up modular design, allowing riders to conveniently lift the chin bar during short stops while enjoying the protection of a full-face helmet during rides. The design is equally suited for daily commuting and long-distance touring.
High-Impact Protection and Certified Safety
Constructed using a high-impact ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) outer shell and regulated density EPS liner, the Trooper Trail is engineered to effectively absorb and distribute impact energy. The helmet is certified under ISI (BIS) standards as well as DOT certification, reflecting STUDDS' commitment to internationally benchmarked rider safety.
Hypoallergenic Replaceable Liner for Long-Ride Comfort
The model comes equipped with a hypoallergenic replaceable inner liner that enhances rider comfort while maintaining hygiene during extended usage.
Removable and Replaceable Lower Trim
The removable lower trim simplifies maintenance while helping preserve the helmet's appearance over prolonged use.
Quick Release Visor Mechanics
A quick-release visor mechanism allows effortless visor removal and installation without tools. The scratch-resistant visor ensures lasting optical clarity during everyday riding.
UV Resistant Paint Finish
The UV-resistant paint finish helps preserve the richness of the graphics and colour combinations, ensuring the helmet retains its appearance over extended exposure to sunlight.
Quick Release Chin Strap and Stainless-Steel Buckle
The helmet features a quick-release chin strap for ease of use along with a stainless-steel rust-proof buckle for reliable fastening.
Price and Availability
STUDDS Trooper Trail is available in Medium, Large and Extra-Large sizes across six colour variants at an MRP of ₹2,125 (inclusive of all taxes). The helmet is available through authorised STUDDS dealers, exclusive STUDDS outlets and the brand's official online store.
About Studds Accessories Limited
We are the largest two-wheeler helmets player in India in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2023 and also the world's largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in Calendar Year 2024 (Source: CARE Report). We are an established manufacturer with nearly five decades of experience. Our Manufacturing Facilities I, II and III have a combined annualized capacity of producing 9.04 million units. We sold around 7.10 million helmets in Fiscal 2024. Our 'SMK' brand was launched in 2016 and is being successfully sold in India and exported to overseas markets (Source: CARE Report). Both of our brands, namely, Studds and SMK, have been marketed and sold in more than 70 countries as of December 31, 2024.
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