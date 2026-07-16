Jerash Festival Preparations Complete Ahead Of July 23 Opening

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, July 16 (Petra) -- All technical, logistical, and security arrangements have been fully finalized as the ancient city of Jerash stands fully prepared to launch the highly anticipated Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, which will run from July 23 to August 2.

A delegation, led by Jerash Governor Malek Khraisat, Mayor of the Greater Jerash Municipality Committee Mohammad Bani Yassin, and Jerash Police Chief Brigadier General Raafat Maayta, conducted a comprehensive final inspection of the historic site on Thursday.

The field tour aimed to verify the absolute readiness of the archaeological city's theaters, plazas, and supporting infrastructure, ensuring a seamless experience for the thousands of local and international visitors expected to pour into the ancient Roman city.

During the site inspection, officials gave the green light to the completed logistical and service networks. This included reviewing the expansion and organization of designated visitor parking lots, the deployment of high-efficiency lighting systems across the Roman ruins, and the establishment of streamlined entry and exit channels designed to manage large crowds without bottlenecking.

Khraisat emphasized that all relevant institutions have operated in complete coordination to ensure the event is executed to the highest standards, thereby reflecting Jordan's cultural heritage. He noted that the governorate, in cooperation with relevant authorities, has finalized its security and traffic frameworks, urging attendees to follow the guidance of on-site personnel to preserve the smooth flow of movement.

Adding to the municipal updates, Bani Yassin confirmed that engineering and sanitation teams have completed intensive beautification campaigns, minor road maintenance, and utility checks within the archaeological zone and surrounding access points.

Concurrently, Maayta assured that a robust security presence and tactical traffic plan are ready for immediate activation to preserve the celebratory, secure atmosphere of Jordan's premier cultural showcase.

//Petra// AJ