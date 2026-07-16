Jordan Dispatches 10Th Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) said on Thursday it had dispatched its 10th humanitarian aid convoy to Lebanon in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and international partners.

JHCO said in a statement that the convoy comprised 26 trucks carrying food, medical supplies and other relief assistance as part of Jordan's ongoing humanitarian support for Lebanon.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli was quoted in the statement as reiterating Jordan's commitment to supporting Lebanon, saying that the assistance also aims to support key sectors in the country.

Shibli said that the organisation continues to coordinate with JAF, the Foreign Ministry and international partners to ensure aid reaches beneficiaries based on needs identified on the ground.

With the latest shipment, Jordan has sent a total of 197 aid trucks to Lebanon in 10 convoys since the crisis resumed in March. The deliveries have included food, medical and relief supplies, hygiene items, tents and two mobile bakeries.

The organisation also thanked the Syrian authorities for facilitating the transit of the latest convoy and previous humanitarian shipments to Lebanon.

More than 4,000 Lebanese have been killed and more than a million displaced by Israel's war on Lebanon since March, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health.