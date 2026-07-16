RRB Recruitment 2026: 119 Section Controller Posts Up For Grabs, Graduates Eligible To Apply

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a big hiring drive for 119 Section Controller posts across the country. If you have a degree, you can apply online for these jobs. Good news, there are vacancies in Secunderabad as well!For many young people, a government job is the ultimate dream, and they work day and night for it. Now, Indian Railways has a bumper offer for them. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification (CEN No.03/2026) to fill Section Controller posts in various railway zones. Anyone with a degree can apply online.

Here are the important dates you need to know. Online applications open on July 15, 2026, and the last day to apply is August 14, 2026. You can pay the fee until August 16, 2026. The window for correcting your application is from August 17 to 26, 2026. If you need a Scribe, you can provide their details between August 27 and 31, 2026.

For the CBT exam schedule and other updates, you should keep checking the RRB website. The application fee is Rs. 500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST/Women/Transgender/Ex-servicemen/PwD candidates.

The RRB is filling a total of 119 Section Controller posts across India. Here is the zone-wise breakdown of the vacancies:



Secunderabad: 05

Bengaluru: 08

Chennai: 09

Ahmedabad: 11

Ajmer: 01

Bhopal: 06

Bhubaneswar: 06

Bilaspur: 04

Chandigarh: 06

Guwahati: 01

Jammu & Srinagar: 10

Kolkata: 08

Malda: 07

Mumbai: 06

Muzaffarpur: 03

Patna: 06

Prayagraj: 04

Ranchi: 14

Siliguri: 05

Gorakhpur: 05 Thiruvananthapuram: 04 posts.

To apply, you must have a graduate degree in any subject from a recognized university. Your age should be between 20 and 33 years as of July 1, 2026. There is an age relaxation of 3 years for OBC (NCL), 5 years for SC/ST, and between 3 to 8 years for ex-servicemen who have served at least 6 months.

For persons with disabilities, the relaxation is from 10 to 15 years, depending on the reservation category. The government has also provided special age relaxation for widows and divorced women living alone.

The selection process for the Section Controller job has four stages. First, you will take a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). After that, there will be Document Verification and finally, a Medical Examination. Selected candidates will get a starting salary of Rs. 35,400 per month.

You will also receive all the usual allowances like other railway employees. Since these are central government jobs, you can expect regular salary increments and promotions. If you are interested and eligible, you should visit the official Railway Recruitment Board website for more details.