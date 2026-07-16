Russian Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia District Leaves Two Teenagers Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. An FPV drone struck people on the outskirts of the village of Hryhorivka. The boys are now under doctors' supervision. They are receiving all necessary assistance," Fedorov said.

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He added that the Russians also attacked Vilniansk with a strike drone. Houses, non-residential buildings, and cars were damaged there. There were no casualties in that attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during July 15 the occupiers launched 974 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Seven people were killed and another 20 were injured in enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia city, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.