India Restricts Its Seafarers From Strait Of Hormuz Routes

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government has ordered shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies to avoid deploying the country's seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz.

The order was issued late Wednesday by the Directorate General of Shipping, India's apex maritime authority.

According to the order, the recent incidents involving attacks on merchant vessels over the past few days have increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the conflict-affected area significantly.

The renewed fighting between the United States and Iran has heightened the tension in the Middle East, especially the Strait of Hormuz. Over the last three days, two Indian seafarers have been killed and a few others injured in attacks on vessels in the region.

--NNN-Xinhua