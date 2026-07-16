Jacobs Secures Multidisciplinary Framework To Advance Germany's Grid Expansion

Seven-year program contributes to critical infrastructure for country's energy transition

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

DALLAS, Jul 16, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected as one of several service providers under a multidisciplinary framework agreement with TransnetBW, one of Germany's four transmission system operators, to support grid expansion programs critical to modernizing the country's energy network and enabling increased integration of renewable energy.

Under the framework, Jacobs will provide multiple supporting services across both commercial and technical areas. The scope includes a broad range of capabilities such as project controls and risk management, engineering, permitting, environmental protection, system technology, site investigation and construction oversight.

These services span the full project lifecycle – from early-stage planning and environmental assessments through engineering, procurement and construction – supporting safe, efficient delivery while addressing regulatory, environmental and community considerations across multiple concurrent programs. Overall responsibility and project governance remain with TransnetBW.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra Ó Cléirigh said : “This award builds on our track record delivering complex transmission programs in Germany and reflects the increasing scale and integration required to modernize energy networks. By combining program management, technical delivery and environmental experience, we are supporting TransnetBW's critical grid expansion while managing risk, maintaining regulatory compliance and enabling long-term system resilience.”

TransnetBW CEO Dr. Werner Götz said: “The energy transition and the growing electrification of industry and society place increasing demands on the electricity grid. Expanding and modernizing transmission infrastructure is essential to integrate renewable energy and maintain security of supply. Working with experienced partners such as Jacobs helps us deliver these projects efficiently and at the scale required.”

Germany's energy transition and the increasing electrification of industry, transport and heating continue to drive significant investment in transmission infrastructure. Grid expansion is essential for integrating renewable energy, maintaining security of supply and strengthening the European interconnected power system. Jacobs' selection reflects its ability to deliver integrated, multidisciplinary solutions at scale to support these objectives.

Building on experience delivering major programs in Germany, including SuedLink, one of the world's largest underground high voltage power cables, Jacobs continues to provide end-to-end solutions across the energy lifecycle – helping clients accelerate the transition to more sustainable, secure and resilient energy systems.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 300 people across Germany, operating from three offices. Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs – creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.