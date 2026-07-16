Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians As Control Expands In Eastern Gaza City
(MENAFN) Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in air and artillery strikes on Thursday while expanding their presence and control in eastern Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical and local sources.
The attacks took place amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that entered into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 33-year-old Nihad Riyad Arouq was killed after an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the port area west of Gaza City. Several others, including children, were injured in the strike, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.
In another incident, 37-year-old Ibrahim Khattab was killed while his wife and children were wounded after Israeli artillery fire and shooting from military vehicles struck near Dawla Junction, southeast of Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.
Al-Shifa Medical Complex also received the bodies of Mohammed Al-Rifi and Suhail Ahdaibi, along with several injured people, following an Israeli drone attack on a group of civilians near Al-Sanfour Junction in the Tuffah neighborhood northeast of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, witnesses said Israeli military vehicles advanced overnight toward Dawla Junction under heavy artillery fire and live ammunition.
The vehicles reportedly moved further toward Salah al-Din Street and shifted the concrete barriers marking the so-called Yellow Line westward, expanding the area under Israeli military control and limiting the space accessible to Palestinians.
Residents said dozens of families were forced to leave the area as shelling and gunfire continued, while activists reported that the bombardment caused a fire at a nearby commercial store.
The Yellow Line refers to a security zone established by Israel inside the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians are prohibited from approaching certain areas.
The attacks took place amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that entered into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 33-year-old Nihad Riyad Arouq was killed after an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the port area west of Gaza City. Several others, including children, were injured in the strike, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.
In another incident, 37-year-old Ibrahim Khattab was killed while his wife and children were wounded after Israeli artillery fire and shooting from military vehicles struck near Dawla Junction, southeast of Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.
Al-Shifa Medical Complex also received the bodies of Mohammed Al-Rifi and Suhail Ahdaibi, along with several injured people, following an Israeli drone attack on a group of civilians near Al-Sanfour Junction in the Tuffah neighborhood northeast of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, witnesses said Israeli military vehicles advanced overnight toward Dawla Junction under heavy artillery fire and live ammunition.
The vehicles reportedly moved further toward Salah al-Din Street and shifted the concrete barriers marking the so-called Yellow Line westward, expanding the area under Israeli military control and limiting the space accessible to Palestinians.
Residents said dozens of families were forced to leave the area as shelling and gunfire continued, while activists reported that the bombardment caused a fire at a nearby commercial store.
The Yellow Line refers to a security zone established by Israel inside the Gaza Strip, where Palestinians are prohibited from approaching certain areas.
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