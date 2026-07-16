Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Opens Thursday Down
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index dipped at the opening bell Thursday, falling 0.36%, or 50.81 points, to 14,029.16 as trading resumed following a public holiday.
The decline follows a modest 0.09% drop on Tuesday, when the BIST 100 closed at 14,079.97 points on turnover of 176.6 billion Turkish liras (roughly $3.75 billion). Borsa Istanbul had remained shut Wednesday in observance of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.
In currency markets as of 9:50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), the US dollar changed hands at 47.0555 Turkish liras, the euro at 54.0810 liras and the British pound at 63.8390 liras.
Elsewhere, gold was trading at $4,028.50 an ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $84.51 a barrel.
The decline follows a modest 0.09% drop on Tuesday, when the BIST 100 closed at 14,079.97 points on turnover of 176.6 billion Turkish liras (roughly $3.75 billion). Borsa Istanbul had remained shut Wednesday in observance of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.
In currency markets as of 9:50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), the US dollar changed hands at 47.0555 Turkish liras, the euro at 54.0810 liras and the British pound at 63.8390 liras.
Elsewhere, gold was trading at $4,028.50 an ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $84.51 a barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment