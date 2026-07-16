Hundreds Feared Dead After Rohingya Boats Sink Off Myanmar Coast
(MENAFN) More than 500 people, largely from the Rohingya community, are believed to have died after two boats carrying passengers sank in waters near Myanmar in recent days, according to UN agencies.
A joint statement from the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration said the vessels left Myanmar’s Rakhine state in late June carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, including some individuals reportedly departing from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
The statement said one of the boats, which was carrying approximately 250 people, “lost contact shortly after departure,” while the second vessel, believed to have had around 280 passengers onboard, “is believed to have sunk off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on 8 July.”
Although the incidents and the reported number of casualties have not yet been officially verified, the UN agencies expressed deep concern over what could become a major loss of life.
“Most were Rohingya passengers risking dangerous sea journeys in search of safety,” the UN Refugee Agency said on the US social media company X.
The Rohingya have faced years of persecution and violence in Myanmar from the military authorities and other groups, forcing many members of the community to seek refuge in neighboring countries, including Bangladesh and Indonesia, as well as safer areas within Myanmar.
A joint statement from the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration said the vessels left Myanmar’s Rakhine state in late June carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, including some individuals reportedly departing from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
The statement said one of the boats, which was carrying approximately 250 people, “lost contact shortly after departure,” while the second vessel, believed to have had around 280 passengers onboard, “is believed to have sunk off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on 8 July.”
Although the incidents and the reported number of casualties have not yet been officially verified, the UN agencies expressed deep concern over what could become a major loss of life.
“Most were Rohingya passengers risking dangerous sea journeys in search of safety,” the UN Refugee Agency said on the US social media company X.
The Rohingya have faced years of persecution and violence in Myanmar from the military authorities and other groups, forcing many members of the community to seek refuge in neighboring countries, including Bangladesh and Indonesia, as well as safer areas within Myanmar.
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