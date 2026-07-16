Vance Claims Epstein Had Connections to US, Israeli Intelligence Elements
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that Jeffrey Epstein appeared to have links to powerful circles in American and Israeli intelligence communities, while admitting that the Trump administration’s handling of the case was not handled properly.
During an interview, Vance was asked about claims that Epstein had ties to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. He responded by saying: “Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America, Israel, or another country.”
Vance claimed Epstein had relationships with influential figures in intelligence circles.
“He clearly had connections to the upper, the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence,” he said.
He also described the Epstein case as unusual, pointing to what he characterized as Epstein’s alleged connections with certain political and intelligence networks.
He added that he found the Epstein case "interesting" because, "as much as I know, (Israeli) Prime Minister Netanyahu, not a particularly popular person in the United States of America right now, Epstein seemed to be connected to the elements of the Israeli deep state that were left of center."
Vance’s comments came as he acknowledged criticism over how the administration addressed the issue surrounding Epstein and related investigations.
During an interview, Vance was asked about claims that Epstein had ties to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. He responded by saying: “Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America, Israel, or another country.”
Vance claimed Epstein had relationships with influential figures in intelligence circles.
“He clearly had connections to the upper, the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence,” he said.
He also described the Epstein case as unusual, pointing to what he characterized as Epstein’s alleged connections with certain political and intelligence networks.
He added that he found the Epstein case "interesting" because, "as much as I know, (Israeli) Prime Minister Netanyahu, not a particularly popular person in the United States of America right now, Epstein seemed to be connected to the elements of the Israeli deep state that were left of center."
Vance’s comments came as he acknowledged criticism over how the administration addressed the issue surrounding Epstein and related investigations.
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