US Announces 25% Tariffs on Selected Brazilian Imports After Trade Review
(MENAFN) The United States has introduced 25% tariffs on certain goods imported from Brazil following a trade investigation that accused the South American nation of engaging in unfair practices in areas including digital trade, electronic payments, and other economic sectors.
The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said the measure followed a year-long review conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits Washington to investigate and respond to foreign policies considered “unreasonable, unjustifiable or discriminatory” and harmful to US businesses.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that discussions with Brazil over the past year failed to resolve the concerns identified during the investigation, while noting that Washington remained willing to continue negotiations aimed at addressing the issues.
A senior US administration official said the review found that Brazilian courts had taken measures against American technology companies that were considered unfair trade restrictions.
"For example, Brazilian courts have issued secret orders directing US technology companies to remove certain political content, suspend accounts belonging to its residents, and prohibit platforms from disclosing these orders," the official said.
The official also claimed that Brazil had placed US electronic payment providers at a disadvantage by supporting Pix, the digital payment system operated by the country’s central bank.
In addition, the administration accused Brazil of providing more favorable tariff treatment to India and Mexico while limiting similar opportunities for US exporters.
Several products were exempted from the new tariffs, including oranges and orange juice, some energy-related goods, and selected aerospace parts and components.
The Section 301 investigation, initiated last year under the direction of US President Donald Trump, also reviewed Brazil’s policies related to anti-corruption measures, intellectual property protections, access to the ethanol market, and illegal deforestation.
The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said the measure followed a year-long review conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits Washington to investigate and respond to foreign policies considered “unreasonable, unjustifiable or discriminatory” and harmful to US businesses.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that discussions with Brazil over the past year failed to resolve the concerns identified during the investigation, while noting that Washington remained willing to continue negotiations aimed at addressing the issues.
A senior US administration official said the review found that Brazilian courts had taken measures against American technology companies that were considered unfair trade restrictions.
"For example, Brazilian courts have issued secret orders directing US technology companies to remove certain political content, suspend accounts belonging to its residents, and prohibit platforms from disclosing these orders," the official said.
The official also claimed that Brazil had placed US electronic payment providers at a disadvantage by supporting Pix, the digital payment system operated by the country’s central bank.
In addition, the administration accused Brazil of providing more favorable tariff treatment to India and Mexico while limiting similar opportunities for US exporters.
Several products were exempted from the new tariffs, including oranges and orange juice, some energy-related goods, and selected aerospace parts and components.
The Section 301 investigation, initiated last year under the direction of US President Donald Trump, also reviewed Brazil’s policies related to anti-corruption measures, intellectual property protections, access to the ethanol market, and illegal deforestation.
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