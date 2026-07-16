Jordan, Syria Business Chambers Discuss Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, July 16 (Petra) -- The Irbid Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce (FSCC) discussed opportunities to enhance trade and economic ties between Jordan and Syria and expand cooperation between private-sector institutions in both countries.

The discussions took place during a visit by a delegation from the Irbid Chamber's board of directors to the FSCC's headquarters. The Jordanian delegation was headed by Irbid Chamber Chairman Mohammad Al-Shouha, while the Syrian side was headed by Federation Chairman Alaa Al-Ali, with the participation of representatives from both chambers and the Daraa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting focused on ways to develop economic cooperation, strengthen the role of chambers of commerce in supporting businesses, and encourage greater communication and exchange of expertise between the private sectors in Jordan and Syria.

Participants also highlighted the importance of the twinning agreement signed between the Irbid Chamber of Commerce and the Rural Damascus Chamber of Commerce, viewing it as a step toward closer institutional cooperation and expanding opportunities in trade and investment.

The two sides discussed the Syrian-Jordanian Business Council, which was recently established to support economic and investment relations, improve communication between business communities, and explore new areas of cooperation that serve the private sector in both countries.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields between the two sides, reflecting their interest in continuing efforts to strengthen economic relations and cooperation.

//Petra//WH