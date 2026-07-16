Iran Calls In UK Ambassador Over IRGC Terrorist Designation
(MENAFN) Iran summoned Britain's ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday to lodge a formal protest after the UK government designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a "terrorist group" under newly enacted state-threat legislation.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Hugo Shorter was called in by Alireza Yousefi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe, who delivered Tehran's strong objection to what officials characterized as an "unjustified" and "hostile" move against the IRGC.
The UK designation, imposed Monday under powers granted by the National Security (State Threats) Act, was confirmed through media reports. In a written statement to parliament, Security Minister Angela Eagle said authorities had "identified activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil."
Yousefi also took aim at remarks made in parliament by British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, calling the allegations leveled against the IRGC "baseless, irresponsible and inconsistent" with Britain's international obligations and the broader principles governing relations between states.
He further accused London of long harboring leaders and members of organizations that Iran classifies as "terrorist organizations." Emphasizing the IRGC's role in safeguarding Iran's territorial integrity and national security, Yousefi warned that any hostile legislation targeting Iran or its institutions would meet a "firm and reciprocal response."
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Hugo Shorter was called in by Alireza Yousefi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe, who delivered Tehran's strong objection to what officials characterized as an "unjustified" and "hostile" move against the IRGC.
The UK designation, imposed Monday under powers granted by the National Security (State Threats) Act, was confirmed through media reports. In a written statement to parliament, Security Minister Angela Eagle said authorities had "identified activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil."
Yousefi also took aim at remarks made in parliament by British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, calling the allegations leveled against the IRGC "baseless, irresponsible and inconsistent" with Britain's international obligations and the broader principles governing relations between states.
He further accused London of long harboring leaders and members of organizations that Iran classifies as "terrorist organizations." Emphasizing the IRGC's role in safeguarding Iran's territorial integrity and national security, Yousefi warned that any hostile legislation targeting Iran or its institutions would meet a "firm and reciprocal response."
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