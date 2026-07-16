GBP/USD Above 1.3500 As Pound Strength Builds
There is one concern bulls should hold – the resistance level at $1.3550 has held so far, it was a major resistance or support level when it was last tested, so it might hold today. However, if it breaks, note there is no significant resistance expected until $1.3650 or so.GBP/USD H1 Price Chart Showing Broken Trend LineThe Danger of OverconfidenceI do not see much risk of a failure here of the bullish idea because the price is overbought – it is not. What could happen to make things go wrong for bulls is complacency leading to a fixed idea of a bullish trend. It is important that if the price retreats below $1.3500, or even worse $1.3489, that bulls abandon their bullish bias and wait for more evidence. It is easy to convince yourself of a directional scenario when the herd is moving in that direction, but traders have to balance a willingness to exit even when it might be a“mistake” with a willingness to try to participate in price moves that meet certain criteria, as today's set up is likely to do for many traders.There is also a tendency in breakout environments for traders to chase the breakout when it is more likely to be too late due to fear of missing out (FOMO). As we have resistance at $1.3550, the closer you can enter to that broken trend line shown in the price chart above, the better Would Challenge the Bullish ShiftIf GBP/USD slips back below the breakout region and struggles to hold above $1.3489, the current breakout might begin to look less like a structural shift and more like failure. This would not necessarily decisively panic bulls here, but it would weaken the idea that the market is truly ready to climb higher into blue sky.I have to say that as breakout scenarios with this currency pair go, this one does look relatively solid. Scenarios can always collapse quickly in the Forex market though, so always be cautious Next Test Is Not the Break, but the HoldWhat matters now even more than the fact that the bullish breakout happened, is how the price will now behave after the breakout. This is the moment of truth – will the former resistance around $1.3500 flip decisively to become new support? The answer to this is often the best clue we ever get in the Forex market as to what is likely to happen next.
I will be very comfortable with a long trade from a bullish bounce off the trend line just below the current price position and visible in the price chart above.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our GBP/USD analysis? Here is our list of the best brokers worth reviewing
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