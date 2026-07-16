Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Reports Interception Of Cruise Missiles And One-Way Attack Drones
Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense reported that four cruise missiles and 21 hostile one-way attack drones had been detected and intercepted since dawn on Wednesday.
In press remarks, Col. Staff Saud Al Atwan, the ministry's official spokesperson, said the Iranian aggression against critical facilities resulted in material damage, with no human casualties recorded.
He reaffirmed that the armed forces would continue to perform their duties with greater efficiency as part of their permanent readiness to ensure the protection of state security and the safety of citizens and residents.
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