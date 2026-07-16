ADF Neutralizes Three Ballistic Missiles, 129 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

According to the military, since 18:00 on July 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with eight Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk region, four Kh-22/32 cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea, one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, five Banderol loitering munitions, and 146 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones (some jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya decoy drones. The drones were launched from Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.

Ukraine's National Guards destroy Russian Tor air defense system with drone

According to preliminary data as of 09:00 on July 16, Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 129 enemy UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other drone types, across northern, southern, central, and eastern Ukraine.

Hits were recorded from five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, and 16 attack drones at 15 locations. Debris from intercepted targets fell at seven locations. The Kh-22/32 cruise missiles failed to reach their targets.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still detected in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, two people were killed and six others, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured during Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv.