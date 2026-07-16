Why K.K. Ragesh Has Become New Flashpoint In CPI(M)'S Internal Power Struggle?

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, July 16 (IANS) For nearly two decades, K.K. Ragesh has been widely regarded as one of the closest political associates of veteran CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan. However, now Ragesh finds himself at the centre of growing discontent within the party.

His steady rise through the party ranks from Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader to Rajya Sabha member, then Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, and later Kannur district secretary, has often been attributed by both supporters and critics to the confidence reposed in him by Vijayan.

Today, however, Ragesh finds himself at the centre of growing discontent within the party, particularly in Kannur, the CPI(M)'s most influential district unit.

Significantly, many observers believe that the criticism directed at Ragesh is less about him personally and more about challenging the influence of Vijayan himself.

Ragesh entered the Rajya Sabha in 2015 at the age of 45, a prestigious nomination for a relatively young party leader.

After completing his parliamentary term, he was appointed Private Secretary to Chief Minister Vijayan in 2021, a position that placed him at the heart of the government's decision making.

During this period, the appointment of his wife to Kannur University became the subject of legal scrutiny, with the matter now pending before the Supreme Court.

In 2025, while continuing as the Chief Minister's Private Secretary, Ragesh was elevated as the CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary, a post regarded as one of the most powerful organisational positions in the party.

The appointment reinforced the perception that he remained among Vijayan's most trusted lieutenants.

However, the political landscape changed dramatically after the CPI(M)'s defeat in the 2026 Assembly election.

The setback has triggered intense introspection within the party, particularly in Kannur, where two veteran leaders who contested as Congress backed independents registered emphatic victories.

Their success exposed growing dissatisfaction within the party's traditional stronghold and intensified questions about the district leadership.

Although CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby has publicly dismissed reports that there is an organised campaign to remove Ragesh as Kannur district secretary, murmurs of discontent continue to grow.

At the same time, a new power centre is seen emerging in Kannur, with senior leaders E.P. Jayarajan, M.V. Jayarajan and P. Jayarajan, along with veteran leaders P.K. Sreemathy and K.K. Shailaja, increasingly being viewed as influential voices in the post election phase.

With Vijayan still retaining considerable authority within the CPI(M), few are prepared to confront him directly.

Political observers say that criticism of Ragesh has therefore acquired a larger significance.

As one of Vijayan's closest confidants and a symbol of his organisational influence, Ragesh has become the most visible proxy in an evolving internal contest over the party's future direction and leadership.