GP Introduces 'Instagram Basic Mode', Keeps Users Connected Without Data

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Grameenphone, the country's leading telecommunications service provider, is among the first operators in Asia to introduce 'Instagram basic mode' in partnership with Meta and powered by Telenor Linx, an innovative feature that enables subscribers to continue enjoying core features and community on Instagram.

With 'Instagram basic mode', customers can enjoy a limited Instagram browsing experience after their regular data balance is exhausted.

This allowance supports essential activities such as viewing notifications, reading captions, browsing standard images and reels, while helping users remain connected without interruption.

With "Instagram basic mode", when subscribers are ready for the full experience, they can easily purchase a data package directly within the app to instantly return to the full Instagram experience.

Once a regular data pack is activated, Instagram automatically returns to its full-feature mode, offering high-resolution images, videos, and all standard functionalities.

Solaiman Alam, Chief Product Officer, Grameen-phone, said,“We believe in continuously adapting our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers. As digital lifestyles become increasingly connected and uniterrupted access to social media grows more important; Ínstagram basic mode' enables our customers to stay informed and connected even when they run out of data. This innovation reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and customer-centric digital experience for everyone.”

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