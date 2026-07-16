Statement Regarding The Proposed Issue Of A Prospectus
|Amount to be raised under each Offer
|Over-allotment facility
|Albion Crown VCT PLC
|£10 million
|-
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|£15 million
|£10 million
|Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
|£15 million
|£10 million
Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.
Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in August 2026 on the AlbionVC LLP website ( ) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ). Application for shares under the Offers are expected to open in September 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850
16 July 2026
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