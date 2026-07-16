Zimbabwe Brings Back Citizens from South Africa As Immigration Disputes Rise
(MENAFN) Zimbabwe has brought back close to 100,000 of its citizens from South Africa following heightened tensions over immigration in the neighboring country, according to reports released on Wednesday.
Information Minister Zhemu Soda said that 99,418 Zimbabweans had returned home since May 28, with women and children making up about 70% of those repatriated.
He explained that the figures were drawn from a repatriation and reintegration report presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday.
Soda said Zimbabwe is also facilitating the transit of Malawian and Zambian nationals through its territory while reinforcing operations at border crossings to manage the growing number of people returning.
He added that First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has provided food and clothing to returnees at the Beitbridge Repatriation Center to help address increasing humanitarian needs caused by the influx.
“Healthcare workers have treated several patients, screened 870 children for malnutrition and identified and treated 15 cases of diarrhea,” Soda said.
Information Minister Zhemu Soda said that 99,418 Zimbabweans had returned home since May 28, with women and children making up about 70% of those repatriated.
He explained that the figures were drawn from a repatriation and reintegration report presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday.
Soda said Zimbabwe is also facilitating the transit of Malawian and Zambian nationals through its territory while reinforcing operations at border crossings to manage the growing number of people returning.
He added that First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has provided food and clothing to returnees at the Beitbridge Repatriation Center to help address increasing humanitarian needs caused by the influx.
“Healthcare workers have treated several patients, screened 870 children for malnutrition and identified and treated 15 cases of diarrhea,” Soda said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment