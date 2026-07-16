Former Polish DM Says Poland Most Likely Target Of Possible Russian Armed Provocation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Speaking to Ukrinform, Onyszkiewicz commented on Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski's recent warning that Russia could use Ukrainian drones to attack a NATO member state.

According to the former defense minister, the threat is "entirely real," as Russia has consistently sought to undermine relations between Poland and Ukraine.

He argued that the Polish public would be unlikely to believe a Russian claim that Ukraine had deliberately attacked Poland. Instead, Moscow could promote a narrative suggesting that "the Ukrainians have lost control of their drone command system" following a provocation involving drones.

"I believe there are several possible scenarios. Given that Russia desperately needs at least some kind of success, such a provocation is entirely plausible. And if Moscow intends to play the 'Ukrainian card,' then Poland would undoubtedly be its preferred target," Onyszkiewicz said.

He added that carrying out a similar anti-Ukrainian provocation in the Baltic states, Romania, or other NATO countries would "make little strategic sense from Moscow's perspective."

"In this context, Poland will undoubtedly be the primary target of such an attack," he stressed.

In addition to drone attacks, Onyszkiewicz said he could not rule out acts of sabotage carried out by individuals carrying Ukrainian passports who, in reality, would be acting on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

"After all, we've already seen such cases," he said, referring to a series of sabotage incidents in Poland since 2024.

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Among the country's most vulnerable targets, he identified Jasionka Airport near Rzeszów – a key logistics hub for military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – the Płock oil refinery, and port infrastructure on the Baltic coast used to receive liquefied natural gas.

Asked when such provocations might occur, Onyszkiewicz said the next one to two months posed the greatest risk.

"This is a matter of the coming month or two. Symbolic dates include Polish Armed Forces Day on August 15 and the anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War on September 1," he noted.

Assessing Poland's and NATO's preparedness for a possible Russian provocation, the former defense minister said no country is fully protected against drone attacks. In his view, Poland is "roughly halfway" toward achieving an adequate level of air defense.

At the same time, Onyszkiewicz noted that Poland has generally been effective in countering Russian cyberattacks, despite their steadily increasing frequency.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned that Russia could stage a false-flag operation by using Ukrainian drones to attack a NATO member state.

Earlier, Sikorski also said that Poland and its allies possess credible intelligence indicating that Russia is preparing new provocations and called on Moscow to abandon such plans.