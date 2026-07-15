Aqaba Truck Traffic Tops 445,000 Trips In Four Months - ASEZA

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone's (ASEZA) truck entry and exit management project, operated by the new service provider Maqta Ayla, recorded around 445,000 truck trips between March 1 and June 30, 2026, with an average of around 3,700 trips a day over the four-month period.

June recorded the highest monthly volume, with nearly 125,000 completed permits, up 20 per cent from around 105,000 permits issued in May, according to an ASEZA statement.

Completed permits totalled around 106,000 in March, 108,000 in April, 105,000 in May and 125,000 in June.

The average daily number of truck trips rose to around 4,200 in June, compared with the four-month average of 3,700 trips, while the highest single-day volume reached 4,920 trips.

Average truck traffic during the March-June period rose 23 per cent from the 2025 daily average of around 3,000 trips, reflecting stronger freight flows into the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ).

The figures highlight growing logistics activity through Aqaba amid regional developments, reinforcing the zone's role in supporting trade, transport and supply chains, while underscoring the need to continue improving truck traffic management and maintaining smooth cargo flows.