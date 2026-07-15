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Amir Meets Palestinian President

Amir Meets Palestinian President


Date: 2026-07-15 02:04:08

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Wednesday at Lusail Palace with HE President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and his accompanying delegation, who offered condolences on the passing of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The reception was attended by HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and HE Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

Also present were a number of Their Excellencies the sons of the late the Father Amir and Their Excellencies the Sheikhs.

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The Peninsula

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