Amir Receives More Condolences On Third Evening Following Passing Of HH The Father Amir

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received further condolences at Lusail Palace on Wednesday evening from mourners following the passing of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, on the third day of mourning.

HH the Amir received Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, dignitaries, senior officials, citizens, residents, and distinguished guests from brotherly and friendly nations, who offered their most profound condolences and sympathies, beseeching Almighty Allah to bestow His infinite mercy and forgiveness upon the departed and to grant him a place among the righteous in Paradise.

The reception was attended by HH Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani; HH Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; and HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, alongside a number of Their Excellencies the sons of the late Father Amir and Their Excellencies the Sheikhs. (