Pakistan Continues Repatriation Of Illegal Afghan Nationals Via Torkham

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

LANDI KOTAL: Pakistani authorities on Tuesday repatriated 2,117 illegally residing Afghan nationals to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing, as the government's repatriation drive continued.

According to officials, the Afghan nationals were processed at the Hamza Baba Transit Camp in Landi Kotal before being deported through Torkham.

Acting on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Inamullah Wazir visited the transit camp to review the registration and repatriation process. Accompanied by officials from NADRA, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant departments, he inspected the facilities available at the camp, assessed operational arrangements, and reviewed the performance of staff involved in the repatriation process.

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During the visit, the assistant commissioner met Afghan nationals staying at the camp and inquired about the services being provided. According to officials, the returnees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Inamullah Wazir directed the concerned departments to further improve service delivery and ensure the timely provision of all necessary facilities.

Authorities said additional NADRA staff had been deployed to speed up the registration process and manage the increasing number of returnees, ensuring that the repatriation operation continued without interruption.

Later, the assistant commissioner also visited the Torkham Zero Point, where he monitored the deportation process of the registered illegal Afghan nationals. He also met several returnees, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for their return to Afghanistan.