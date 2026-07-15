Gujarat CM Joins Maha Aarti On Eve Of Jagannath Rath Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, July 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Maha Aarti at the historic Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening, offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the state's people on the eve of the 149th Rath Yatra.

Addressing the gathering, Patel described the festival of Ashadhi Bij as a celebration of "harmony, service, devotion and cultural unity".

"On the auspicious occasion, Lord Jagannath sets out on the annual city procession to bless people from all sections of society with happiness, peace, prosperity and welfare," he said.

Referring to Lord Jagannath as 'Daridra Narayan', the Chief Minister said the Rath Yatra carries a message of compassion and service towards labourers and the underprivileged while reinforcing the values of harmony and humanity that are integral to Indian culture.

He said, "Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra is a symbol of Gujarat's proud tradition, cultural heritage and social unity."

Appealing to people to celebrate the festival peacefully, Patel urged citizens to observe the occasion in a spirit of brotherhood, mutual affection and social harmony.

The Chief Minister also called upon people to embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" and work collectively towards building a prosperous, happy and developed Gujarat.

Patel prayed to Lord Jagannath for lasting peace, prosperity and all-round development in the state, and for every citizen to be blessed with happiness and well-being.

The Maha Aarti was attended by Jagannath Temple Mahant Dilipdas Maharaj, state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, State Urban Development Minister Darshana Vaghela, MPs Dinesh Makwana and Hasmukh Patel, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, city BJP president Prerak Shah, MLAs Amit Shah, Kaushik Jain, Amul Bhatt, Hasmukh Patel, Kanchan Radadiya, Dineshsinh Kushwaha and Payal Kukrani, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut and a large number of devotees.

The 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra will be held on Thursday from the Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area, following traditional rituals.

The procession, one of Gujarat's largest annual religious events, is expected to pass through its customary route before returning to the temple in the evening.

Authorities have put in place extensive security and civic arrangements, including technology-assisted surveillance, drone monitoring and traffic management measures, to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.