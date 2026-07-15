Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Chariots Reach Shri Mandir Ahead Of Grand Festival


Date: 2026-07-15 01:31:00

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The three sacred chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are being taken from Rathakhala to the front of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri today. Following the Agyan Mala Bije ritual, the chariots will be positioned for the grand Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra beginning on July 16.

MENAFN15072026007385015968ID1111402604


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search