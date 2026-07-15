Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Chariots Reach Shri Mandir Ahead Of Grand Festival

The three sacred chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are being taken from Rathakhala to the front of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri today. Following the Agyan Mala Bije ritual, the chariots will be positioned for the grand Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra beginning on July 16.

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