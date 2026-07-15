Flood Situation Worsens In North Bihar As Nepal Rains Swell Rivers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 15 (IANS) Heavy rainfall in Nepal's catchment and Terai regions has triggered a sharp rise in the water levels of several rivers in north Bihar, pushing floodwaters into low-lying areas of West Champaran, Sitamarhi, and East Champaran.

Authorities have been placed on high alert as the Gandak, Bagmati, and Dudhaura rivers continue to swell.

The situation deteriorated after nearly 2.32 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage, leading to rapid flooding in the Piprasi and Madhubani blocks of the Bagaha subdivision. The worst-affected areas include Sisai and Chiurahi panchayats, where more than 300 houses have been submerged.

Floodwaters have entered residential areas, disrupting normal life and damaging household belongings. As water levels rose rapidly on Wednesday morning, dozens of families abandoned their homes and shifted to safer locations, including schools and elevated stretches along the Dhanha–Ratwal main road.

The riverine (Diara) region has been completely inundated, cutting off transportation links.

Many residents said they had little time to save food, clothing, livestock, or other essential belongings before floodwaters entered their homes.

Villagers have alleged that despite repeated reports of flooding, administrative officials did not reach the affected areas promptly, and relief operations began late. They have demanded immediate distribution of food, drinking water, medicines, temporary shelters, and other emergency assistance.

Responding to the allegations, Madhubani Block Circle Officer Nandlal Ram said officials were dispatched immediately after receiving information about the flooding.

He said block officials were sent to the affected areas as soon as information about the flood was received, adding that the situation is being assessed and necessary assistance is being provided to the affected families.

The Bagmati River has also witnessed a significant rise due to continuous rainfall in Nepal. The river is flowing above the danger mark at several locations, increasing the flood threat in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts.

In view of the situation, Sitamarhi District Magistrate Richie Pandey has directed all departments to remain on alert and has activated flood preparedness measures.

Officials from the Water Resources Department have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of embankments. The Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) has been inspecting embankments in Bairgania, Suppi, Tilak Tajpur, and Belsand to identify any signs of seepage or structural weakness.

The administration has also launched an awareness campaign through loudspeaker announcements in vulnerable villages, urging residents to stay away from riverbanks and avoid unnecessary movement in flood-prone areas.

Authorities have specifically appealed to parents not to allow children near rivers, canals, or embankments during the monsoon season, warning that strong currents can prove fatal even in seemingly calm waters.

With rainfall continuing in Nepal and upstream regions, officials remain vigilant as the flood situation could worsen if river discharge increases further.

Emergency response teams have been kept on standby to assist affected residents if required.