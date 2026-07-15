House Approves Draft Law To Abolish Civil Service Consumer Corporation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 15 (Petra) – The Parliamentary Economy and Investment Committee approved the draft law to abolish the Civil Service Consumer Corporation for 2026 during a meeting on Wednesday.

MP Khaled Abu Hassan, who chaired the meeting, said the committee approved the draft law after reviewing the legal, administrative and financial aspects of the proposed merger between the Civil Service Consumer Corporation and the Military Consumer Corporation.

Abu Hassan said the move aligns with the government's administrative reform objectives, enhances institutional efficiency, safeguards employees' rights and benefits and ensures the continued provision of services.

He added that the committee heard from all relevant stakeholders to examine the rationale, objectives and implications of the merger before reaching a legislative formula that serves the public interest, strengthens the role of consumer institutions in providing essential goods and supports the national food security system.

Committee members called for improving administrative efficiency through the merger while protecting employees' rights and ensuring the continued availability of essential commodities for Jordanians, thereby helping stabilise prices and strengthen food security.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Ya'rub Qudah, in turn, said the draft law is part of a broader government initiative to restructure and merge the Civil Service Consumer Corporation with the Military Consumer Corporation under a unified administrative framework.

He said the merger would enhance operational efficiency and strengthen institutional capacity to support food security, particularly during times of crisis and emergency.

He praised the national role played by the Civil Service Consumer Corporation despite the challenges it has faced.

Qudah added that the merger would help unify procurement procedures, improve the efficiency of storage, transport and distribution and enable a reassessment of the geographical distribution of branches to enhance financial sustainability and improve service delivery.

He said that the government is committed to safeguarding employees' rights and benefits, ensuring that the salaries of employees covered by social security will not be affected and taking their employment status into account during the transfer process.

He noted that a ministerial committee comprising the relevant government entities has been formed to oversee the legal, administrative, financial and organisational aspects of the merger.

The meeting was attended by Director General of the Military Consumer Corporation Brig Gen Mohammad Hadid, and Acting Director General of the Civil Service Consumer Corporation Issam Jarrah.

//Petra// AK