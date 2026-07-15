Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For June 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) decreased to EUR 0.4039 at the end of June 2026 (0.4042 as of 31 May 2026). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund slightly decreased to EUR 91.5 million (EUR 91.6 million as of 31 May 2026).

In June 2026, the Fund generated consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.1 million (EUR 1.0 million in May 2026).

At the end of June 2026, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 8.8 million (31 May 2026: EUR 8.5 million) of which EUR 3.2 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements.

As of 30 June 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 220.4 million (31 May 2026: EUR 220.6 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

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