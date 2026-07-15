Fintech Entrepreneur And Digital Banking Leader Shawn Ward Joins Centergy Solutions Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Centergy Solutions, a leading provider of digital lending and consumer engagement technology for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Shawn Ward to its Board of Directors.

Ward brings more than 30 years of experience building innovative technology companies serving banks and credit unions. He is currently Senior Managing Director of Embedded Banking at Jack Henry, where he helps financial institutions leverage modern, API-first technology to accelerate innovation. Prior to Jack Henry, Ward co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Geezeo, a pioneer in digital financial management that was acquired by Jack Henry in 2019.

Throughout his career, Ward has helped financial institutions navigate changing consumer expectations by developing products that improve digital engagement, strengthen customer relationships, and create new growth opportunities. His experience spans entrepreneurship, product strategy, embedded finance, strategic partnerships, and board leadership, making him a valuable addition as Centergy Solutions continues expanding its digital engagement platform.

"Financial institutions have an incredible opportunity to engage consumers much earlier in their financial journey," said Ward. "Centergy Solutions has built a platform that helps credit unions and community banks connect with borrowers at the moments that matter most. I'm excited to join the Board and help the company continue expanding its vision while delivering meaningful value to its clients."

"Shawn has spent his career building technology that helps financial institutions better serve their customers," said Ed Bourgeois, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Centergy Solutions. "His experience as both a successful fintech entrepreneur and a leader within one of the industry's largest technology providers gives him a unique perspective on where banking is headed. His insight into product innovation, partnerships, and digital transformation will be instrumental as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy."

Ward's appointment further strengthens Centergy Solutions' Board of Directors as the company continues expanding beyond automotive lending into home lending, financial wellness, consumer decisioning, and additional digital engagement solutions. Centergy Solutions serves more than 300 financial institutions across 43 states and continues to experience strong growth as financial institutions seek more effective ways to engage consumers earlier in the lending process.

About Centergy Solutions

Centergy Solutions provides digital engagement and lending technology that helps credit unions and community banks connect with consumers earlier in the financial decision-making process, keeping them engaged and driving them deeper into the lending funnel. Through its patented digital engagement platform and integrated suite of solutions, including Auto Link, Home Link, and CalcuLink, the company enables financial institutions to deliver vehicle research, home search, financial calculators, lending opportunities, and consumer insights directly through their digital channels.