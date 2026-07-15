Coveo Solutions Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Coveo Solutions Inc.: Announced today that its board of directors has authorized, and the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved, Coveo's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5,101,789 subordinate voting shares over the 12-month period commencing on July 17, 2026 and ending no later than July 16, 2027, representing approximately 10% of the "public float" of the Shares as at July 6, 2026. As at July 6, 2026, 53,476,424 Shares were issued and outstanding, of which 51,017,890 constituted the "public float". Coveo Solutions Inc. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $4.44.
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