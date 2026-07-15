NEC Approves Rs 13.58Cr For Healthcare, Education And Infra Projects In Meghalaya

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, July 15 (IANS) The North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned more than Rs 13.58 crore for a series of development projects in Meghalaya during May and June this year, covering key sectors such as healthcare, education, road infrastructure, renewable energy and community development, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official said that the financial assistance has been approved under the Schemes of the North Eastern Council (SoNEC) with the objective of strengthening infrastructure and promoting balanced socio-economic growth across the state. Among the major initiatives approved is the installation of a 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system at Tura Civil Hospital.

The project is expected to enhance advanced diagnostic facilities for patients from the Garo Hills region and adjoining areas, reducing their dependence on hospitals outside the state.

In the education sector, the NEC has extended financial support for infrastructure development at Shillong Polytechnic. Assistance has also been provided for establishing a multidisciplinary training-cum-resource centre by the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCORMS) to promote technical training, research and innovation.

The council has also sanctioned funds for projects aimed at preserving the state's rich cultural heritage. These include the development of the Seng Khasi Cultural Complex and the Seinraij Jowai Community Hall. In addition, infrastructure at the historic Iewduh Market in Shillong will be upgraded to improve amenities for traders, farmers and consumers, an official statement added.

As part of efforts to promote sustainable energy, the NEC has approved funding for surveys and detailed investigations related to the proposed Mawblei, Myntdu Leshka Stage-II and Selim hydroelectric projects, which are expected to support Meghalaya's future renewable energy capacity.

The council also noted the completion of the Shillong-Umroi Airport Road improvement project in June, saying the upgraded connectivity would facilitate smoother access to the airport while boosting tourism, trade and economic activity, an official stated.

Apart from state-specific projects, the NEC released Rs 18.93 crore to universities, regional institutions, technical institutes, non-governmental organisations and societies across the Northeast for research, academic and community initiatives, including programmes organised in Meghalaya.