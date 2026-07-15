Keel Infrastructure Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Keel Infrastructure Corp.: Announced an update on its data center project in Sherbrooke, Québec. The Company has received approval from the City of Sherbrooke to enter into an agreement with Hydro-Sherbrooke for the transfer and operation of 96 MW of existing capacity, as well as a purchase agreement for a parcel of land on which to develop the data center. The transfer of the energy capacity to the new site is now subject to review and approval by Quebec's Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy. Keel Infrastructure Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $6.30.
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